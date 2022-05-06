GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field is an iconic stadium, about as iconic as it gets. Walking in, it takes a moment to comprehend. The Packers 2022 draft class said it took a minute to comprehend when they arrived at the facilities in Titletown on Thursday night.

“I was kind of shocked,” Quay Walker, one of the Packers’ first-round draft picks said. “I was kind of nervous a little bit because it’s my first time being in Green Bay. Coming in here, seeing the facility and everything. I pretty much just came in, sat at my locker, and looked around at everything. Stared around the whole place and that was it. Kind of nervous a little bit, but a good kind of nervous.”

It makes it easier to shake off those nerves when you have a teammate coming in with you and there’s already someone here to show you the ropes. For Walker and his fellow first-round draft pick, teammate Devonte Wyatt, they’ve got 2021’s first-round pick Eric Stokes to show them the lay of the land.

“It already feels like home,” Walker said. “Me, him (Stokes) and D Wyatt, we sat down in a table at the cafeteria, for like an hour and we just talked about everything. He gave us the whole rundown about Green Bay and I’m just trying to take as much as I can from him.”

Devonte Wyatt said right after the draft he had gotten a call from Kenny Clark, congratulating him on being drafted. He met him for the first time when the rookies got to Lambeau Thursday evening.

“He said congratulations again, and to work hard,” Wyatt said with a grin. “But he was pretty busy so he kept it short.”

While the two Georgia Bulldogs held court at one end of the locker room, the Packers rookie wide receiver that they traded up to get, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, stood tall at the other end. For the young wideout, he told members of the media that he’s been soaking all of this in. He’s also gotten a first-hand taste of just how passionate the Packers fanbase is.

“I got asked to take some pictures and sign some autographs when I first got here,” Watson said with a grin.

Watson knows he’s going into a room that’s got great veterans like Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and newly added Sammy Watkins and is ready for whatever they can teach him.

“I’m excited to learn and grow. There’s a lot of guys that have been doing it for a long time and have a lot of knowledge to pass down,” Watson said. “Aaron, at QB, at the helm, there’s a lot to learn from everybody in the offense and I’m really excited to learn and grow and see how much of a step I can take at this next level, learning from those guys.”

Besides the shock of Lambeau Field, Green Bay itself might be a bit of a culture shock. It was for rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan.

“It’s a little bit different than Southern California. I’m used to seeing hills and stuff,” Rhyan said with a chuckle. “Out here it’s a bit more flat. That’s the main thing I’ve noticed about Green Bay.”

His fellow rookie lineman Zach Tom echoed the adjustments when it comes to Green Bay.

“It’s unique,” Tom said. “It’s not a very big city and it’s definitely unique in that way. Seeing Lambeau Field, all the history behind it, it’s definitely a unique experience.”

The rookies have another day of practice on Saturday before many of them take a deep dive into the playbook.