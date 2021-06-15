Packers rookies use veterans absence to rack up the reps

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They say practice makes perfect. The 2021 Packers rookies certainly think so. All of them are overjoyed to have actual off season workouts instead of the 2020 virtual one everyone had to go through last season.

“It means a lot to me, to get those reps and to get to play with some of those older guys,” rookie offensive lineman Josh Myers said. “You can kind of see how the process goes and just kind of learn my way through this thing.”

Aaron Jones is here. Working with Jordan Love #Packers pic.twitter.com/Krax15BAta — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) June 15, 2021

The Packers number one draft pick, cornerback Eric Stokes says he’s learn a lot in the time that he’s been donning the Green and Gold, but says just getting comfortable is first and foremost.

#Packers OTA’s. First day of the last week of the off-season pic.twitter.com/8Nf6z8p11u — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) June 15, 2021

“Rule number one, first things first, is knowing down and distance. Pretty much down and distance tells you everything you need to know,” Stokes said. “Just getting comfortable with knowing what that team is gonna do here, what they’re going to do here, and all this stuff so you can anticipate, you don’t have to think and all the stuff that you know is going to happen it’s gonna go ahead and make you play ten times faster.

While almost all of the veterans were not in attendance, Aaron Jones was. It didn’t go unnoticed by the newest members of the team.

“He’s a vet, he doesn’t have to be here and he was here from day one. Being that example, being that guy that everybody was looking at, once he catches the ball, once he gets the ball, he’s finishing well into the endzone,” rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers said. “He’s just been that example the whole OTA’s, the whole mini camp, that person that you look at and you’re like, ok, that’s the way I need to practice.”

Packers off-season workouts end Thursday, June 17. Head coach Matt LaFleur will speak on zoom to the members of the media at 12:45 p.m.