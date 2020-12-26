Packers’ run defense faces major test against Titans, Henry

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
An inability to stop the run cost Green Bay a Super Bowl berth in January. The Packers are about to find out how much they’ve improved in that area as they prepare to return to the playoffs.

Tennessee’s Derrick Henry should give them a pretty good indication when the Tennessee Titans and Packers face off in a matchup of two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams.

Henry heads into Lambeau Field on Sunday night having run for 362 yards over his last two games and an NFL-leading 1,679 yards this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week