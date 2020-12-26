Packers’ run defense faces major test against Titans, Henry

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
An inability to stop the run cost Green Bay a Super Bowl berth in January. The Packers are about to find out how much they’ve improved in that area as they prepare to return to the playoffs.
Tennessee’s Derrick Henry should give them a pretty good indication when the Tennessee Titans and Packers face off in a matchup of two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams.
Henry heads into Lambeau Field on Sunday night having run for 362 yards over his last two games and an NFL-leading 1,679 yards this season.
