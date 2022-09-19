GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After his dominating performance on the ground against the Chicago Bears, Packers running back Aaron Jones is up for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award.

Jones rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown against Chicago while averaging 8.8 yards per carry. He also was exponential in the passing game for Aaron Rodgers as a safety net.

Additional ground nominations for this week include Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Awards.

Voting is open until Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and fans have the chance to vote for Aaron Jones here or on Twitter.

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Each donation will go toward needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.