LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WFRV) – The Packers will be without running back Aaron Jones for Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders as he’s officially been ruled out.

First reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury that has been lingering since Week 1 against the Chicago Bears and now will be inactive.

AJ Dillon, who has struggled to begin the season, will be the lead running back for Green Bay. The Packers have also signed running back Patrick Taylor to their active roster from their practice squad. Linebacker Justin Hollins was released to make room for Taylor.

As for other injuries, Jaire Alexander is expected to suit up and play. Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan will return and help an offensive line that struggled immensely in the Packers’ last matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.