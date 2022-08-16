GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Joint practice is underway in Green Bay as the New Orleans Saints are in town ahead of their preseason game on Friday.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen was excited about the opportunity to go against the Packers, but the cuisine in Green Bay is far different than that in New Orleans.

“I’m not even sure I know what a cheese curd is. Now, I’ll pretty much eat anything, so if you put it in front of me, I’ll probably eat it but I don’t know what a cheese curd is,” explained Allen.

Returning to his home state was Saints linebacker, Zack Baun. Baun, from West Bend, played his college days as a Badger and defended his home state’s choice in food.

“I think Wisconsin’s a very underrated state. We stay low-key. Not everyone has to know what a cheese curd is. They’ll figure it out if they want to, and they’ll be surprised by the result,” added Baun.

Cheesiness aside, the matchup between the two squads showed how the Packers’ young offense stacked against a veteran Saints defense.

“The expectation level is the same every time that they go out there, it’s to give their best and to make sure that they’re doing the things that they can control,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard echoed LaFleur’s comments, saying the Saints provide a different look the green and gold don’t get to see every day during regular practice.

“I definitely think having them be here provides a lot of work for us. It’s just a point of being able to get better, see different looks, see different people, feel a different intensity from other players and everything to kind of be able to get the closest things to game reps,” added Lazard.

For Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he voiced his frustration about the team making too many mental mistakes, but sees potential in the offense.

“Repeat mistakes are a problem so we just gotta clean those things up a little bit. The young guys, they gotta, especially young receivers, they gotta be way more consistent. There’s a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route, so we gotta get better in that area but I felt like the line, for the most part, held up pretty good which was good to see,” stated Rodgers.

While Green Bay’s offense has some things to clean up, the Packers’ defense looked sharp against New Orleans.

“We all have a chance to play with each other, thud up, tackle, and just go at it, knowing that they’re trying to win just as bad as you’re trying to win, it isn’t brother on brother crime. They got a whole different jersey on,” explained Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The Packers and Saints will play in week 2 of the NFL preseason on Friday at Lambeau Field.