Packers: Savage returns to No. 26

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 15: Darnell Savage #26 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage will return to wearing his original No. 26 jersey.

Savage appeared in No. 21 jersey, reminiscent of rapper 21 Savage.

During practice Sunday, Savage appeared wearing the updated jersey.

After practice, Savage said the transition from No. 26 to No. 21 was “a work in progress.”

Many thought the transition fit as he was the 21st draft pick this year. Savage says he wore the number when he was younger.

In a tweet Tuesday night, the Packers said Savage would return to wearing his original No. 26.

#Packers safety Darnell Savage is keeping his original No. 26 pic.twitter.com/qhEeL5OfVU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 4, 2019

There is no word yet on why the return to No. 26 occurred.