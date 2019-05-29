Packers second public OTAs: focus on the red zone, Davante Adams makes his return

The Packers held their second public set of organized team activities at Clarke Hinkle Field. Some notable players not present today included C Corey Linsley and S Josh Jones. LB Ty Summers (hamstring), DT Mike Daniels and LB Greg Roberts were present, but did not practice.

Making their return to OTAs in the second week: WR Davante Adams and TE Marcedes Lewis.

OTA Notes:

Red zone offense takes center stage

For an offense that finished in the middle of the pack in points scored and red zone efficiency, those numbers are hoping to climb under head coach Matt LaFleur. So far, his new offensive system has already implemented more formations and motions in the red zone.

“We just threw a bunch of concepts out there and tried to see what our guys can best do, so there was a lot of learning that took place this morning,” LaFleur said. “It was the first time they’ve heard a lot of these plays in the red zone install, but I thought our guys for the most part handled it pretty well.”

The emphasis may have been on the red zone, but the pace at which the offense executed stuck out, from how quickly they got set at the line of scrimmage, to how face the offense snapped the ball.

“I think the more that you can change gears in terms of tempo on a defense, I think it just keeps them a little off balance,” LaFleur said.

“You see it on film, you know they’ve shown us clips of different teams doing the same thing and how it catches defenses off because obviously defenses they don’t just line up and run cover two or cover this,” Adams said. “It’s a lot more complex on their side too. When they can see us and they have to communicate, it gives them less time to see what’s going on and talk to one another figure out who is doing what and you know a guy’s running scott free so like I said, seeing that on film, it definitely excites all of us.”

Davante Adams also made his return this week after being held out last week for precautionary reasons.

“He’s a dog,” LaFleur said. “He elevates the play of everybody around him.”

Matt LaFleur and Davante Adams salute Bart Starr

“I got to see a lot of highlights of him,” LaFleur said. “I was just looking at him as a thrower, and so many characteristics that we look for in passers, in quarterbacks, he was showing them. That nice, wide base, a natural thrower, extremely accurate. So that was pretty cool to watch.”

“They called me on draft day,” Adams said, “and asked me what number I wore, and I wore 15 in college, and I told them 15. And they gave me a pretty crazy, awkward pause. And I’m like, ’15.’ And they’re like, ‘Uh, there’s a guy by the name of Bart Starr who played here.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, no disrespect. I didn’t realize it.’

“So that was the first interaction that we kind of had. I ended up telling him about that later on, too. So, obviously, everybody’s sad around here. Hopefully, we can all move on at some point and keep him in our hearts.”