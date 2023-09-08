GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The beginning of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay will start with a bump in the road as one of his primary weapons is out for week one against the Chicago Bears.

According to the Green Bay Packers website, second-year wide receiver Christian Watson, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, is out for Sunday’s game. Watson did not practice all week, and during a press conference, head coach Matt LaFleur officially ruled him out.

Watson is not the only wide receiver who is banged up for Green Bay, as fellow second-year player Romeo Doubs missed practice on Wednesday. However, Doubs was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, marking him questionable for Sunday.

Additionally, David Bakhtiari has missed practice all week but appears to be on schedule to start against the Bears, as the Packers website has him listed as “NIR (Non-injury related)/veterans rest.”

Watson shined at the end of the 2022-23 campaign for the Green & Gold, finishing his rookie season with 41 receptions that went for 611 yards and seven touchdowns. He was expected to enter Sunday’s matchup as the lead wide receiver, but the Packers will turn to Romeo Doubs, should he be able to go.