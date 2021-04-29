Packers select CB Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Daniel Jeremiah noted that Georgia teammates Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes plus Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. as cornerbacks who could still be available early in the second round. The Packers could use some cornerback help and also would like to boost their depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added to their secondary by picking cornerback Eric Stokes out of Georgia.

Stokes is one of the fastest corners in this year’s draft class after running a 4.25 40 yard dash at his pro day. He’s a good combination of speed and quickness, and has the ability to play inside and outside as a cornerback.

The Georgia junior is coming off his best season in college after four interceptions, and a pair of touchdown returns.

Green Bay recently brought back former second round pick Kevin King on a one year contract to play opposite Jaire Alexander. Stokes will provide more depth at the cornerback spot with King and Alexander, and an option for the future with King set to go back to free agency after next season.

The Packers front office will also have to make a decision soon about Alexander’s fifth year option, and could be in line for an extension soon.