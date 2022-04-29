GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Protecting Aaron Rodgers has always been a strong suit for the Green Bay Packers and they add more depth with their 3rd round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sean Rhyan from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) is the newest member of the green and gold and has a chance to be a starter right away.

Rhyan is an absolute unit, standing 6’5″ and weighing 320lbs. Declaring for the draft after his junior year, the Ladera Ranch, California native can play tackle or guard for the Green Bay Packers.

He provides good size and plays with explosiveness, helping him establish early success getting into run-blocking fits. Rhyan has very good footwork and should fit in with an already-proven Packers offensive line.

At the NFL Combine, he participated in numerous activities. Rhyan ran a 5.25 40-yard dash, posted a 33.5 vertical jump, a 110 broad jump, ran a 7.55 3 cone, and a 4.81 20-yard shuttle. He will have to clean up the false start penalties as he was called for an overwhelming amount throughout his collegiate career.

Rhyan could become another successful lineman taken in a later round that Green Bay always seems to find.

