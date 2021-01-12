Packers sell out tickets for Saturday’s divisional round game

General view of Lambeau field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 27. 2020, between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(WFRV) – It didn’t take long. The Packers announced on Tuesday afternoon they sold out their limited ticket allotment for this week’s playoff game against the Rams.

Last week the team announced they would be allowing approximately six thousand season ticket holders into the game this week. That’s despite not having fans for most of the regular season because of the pandemic.

The Packers did allow a limited number of employees, and eventually first responders, to attend the final four games of the regular season. That served as a test run for allowing some fans back inside Lambeau Field this week.

The tickets for Saturday’s game are all mobile, and can not be resold or transferred. Season ticket holders that purchased the tickets will responsible for everyone in their “pod” attending the game since they hold the mobile ticket for the group.

Those attending the game are being asked by the Packers to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 before attending the game. Anyone planning on attending the game that has a family member at home that’s feeling ill, or under quarantine, are asked to stay home as well.

The Packers also asked fans to continue to follow Brown County, State of Wisconsin, and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.