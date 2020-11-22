Packers set for match-up of division leaders against Colts, Rivers

(WFRV) – Both the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts have their fair share of great quarterbacks; from the likes of Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas, or Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning.

Now you can add Philip Rivers to the list as the former Chargers quarterback takes on the Packers for the first time in Colts blue and gold. At the end of the day though, it’s a chase of scenery, but the same old Rivers.

“He always seems to find a hole in the defense, and that’s what he did to us last year. When the opportunity presented themselves, he made throws down the field. When he needed to get it out quickly, he was able to do that. So we know that he’s one of the all-time greats, and it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

On the other side is Rodgers and the Packers offense. This week they’re poised to get back another weapon at wide receiver with Allen Lazard set to take the field. According to the NFL Network, Lazard will be on a “pitch count,” but will be available against Indianapolis.

Combined with Davante Adams, who was also limited in practice on Friday with an ankle injury, Green Bay will have their top three receivers on the field for the first time since week two.

“You know we had a couple games early in the season where we really ran the ball well. You know we’ve got to get back to controlling the line of scrimmage a little bit more. In the meantime I think we’ve been throwing it pretty well, got to keep finding ways to get certain guys involved. Not sure what Allen’s status will be this week and Davante but hopefully those guys will be ready to go and we’ll kind of look a little more like we did in Week One,” said Rodgers.

The Packers will face one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Colts have 14 takeaways this year, and just over 14 percent of their drives end in a turnover. They’ve also held opponents to just 92 yards a game on the ground.

“It’s a little bit of both, you know? When you see number one in any category, I thnk it’s a good measuring tool, but we’re just excited to get out there and play. I mean we have a great offense and we’re just excited about being able to go out there and take the field and having all of us out there together,” said running back Aaron Jones.