GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will once again wear its ’50s Classic Uniform’ during the October 16 matchup against the New York Jets.

The throwbacks are inspired by the team’s uniforms from 1950-1953, which was the second time the team wore green and gold in its history. This will also be the second time Green Bay has worn these particular throwbacks, the first time being against Washington in 2021.

The Packers will don the all-green uniforms that feature gold numbers and stripes when they take on the Jets in Week 6.

The NFL’s third jersey program allows teams to have a third jersey that they can wear for up to three games per season over a five-year period.

Green Bay will also honor LeRoy Butler for his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a ceremony during halftime against the Titans on November 17.