Packers set training camp schedule, certain ‘fan elements’ still being determined

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced the schedule for their 76th training camp.

According to the team, the practices will take place at Ray Nitschke Field and each practice that is open to the public will start at 10:10 a.m. There will be a theme of ‘Back to Football’.

Packers Family Night will be held at Lambeau Field and will take place on Aug. 7. Sandwiched in between training camp practices are three pre-season games. The Packers have pre-season games against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

The important dates the Packers mention are:

Friday, July 23 – Rookie players report & Packers 1K Kids run @ 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 – Packers 5K Run/Walk @ 8 a.m.

Monday, July 26 – Packers Annual Meeting of SHareholders @ 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27 – Veteran players report

Wednesday, July 28 – First practice @ 10:10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 – Family Night

Thursday, Aug. 19 – Last practice open to the public @ 10:10 a.m.

According to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, training camp and Packers Family Night could bring 90,000 visitors from across the US. Not only will there be more people in attendance, but training camp and Family night could bring a total economic impact estimated at $9 million.

The Packers will not be using their normal training-camp arrangments at St. Norbert College due to the protocols created by the NFL. The team will use their own facilities at Lambeau Field.

The Packers did say that certain fan elements of the training camp experience are still being determined. The team did not specifically say if players riding the fans’ bikes will be allowed. There will be more information releases as training camp nears.