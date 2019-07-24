Packers shareholders meeting kicks off at 11 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of shareholders will be at Lambeau Field this morning for their annual meeting ahead of Packers training camp.

Those invested in the team will hear from front office members as they get ready for the season ahead. More than 360,000 people are owners of the franchise, which equates to more than 5,000,000 shares. Some of those shareholders will be in attendance and hoping for some clear skies after last year’s was moved indoors due to severe weather.

Shareholders will be getting just a taste of the season ahead when the meeting gets underway at 11. Parking lots and window tickets will start opening at 8, and gates to the stadium open at 9.

The Miller Lite Gate, Oneida Nation Gate and American Family Insurance Gate will be open as entry points to the meeting. Parking will be free in the Lambeau Field Lot while parking in Lot 1 will be unavailable due to the Packers Experience event slated for tomorrow. The Atrium will be open only to shareholders and ticketed guests until 2 this afternoon, when the facility opens back up to the public.

For those shareholders who are unable to attend today’s meeting, the Packers will be providing an exclusive webcast online.