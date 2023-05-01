(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon that the organization has signed 12 undrafted free agents.

The announcement comes just days after the 2023 NFL Draft when Green Bay selected 13 players in the draft including five new pass-catchers for Jordan Love and the offense.

Here is the list of the 12 undrafted rookie free agents Green Bay signed on Monday:

Keshawn Banks, LB (San Diego State)

Brenton Cox Jr., LB (Florida)

Chuck Filaga, G (Minnesota)

Malik Heath, WR (Mississippi)

Jason Lewan, DL (Illinois State)

Camren McDonald, TE (Florida State)

Christian Morgan, S (Baylor)

Henry Pearson, FB (Appalachian State)

Jimmy Phillips Jr., LB (SMU)

Benny Sapp III, S (Northern Iowa)

Kadeem Telfort, T (UAB)

Duece Watts, WR (Tulane)

As the Packers look toward a new-look offense with a young core, General Manager Brian Gutekunst will have to make a big decision on Tuesday afternoon about whether or not the organization will exercise quarterback Jordan Love’s fifth-year option.

If the Packers decide to exercise Jordan Love’s fifth-year option, Love’s 2024 salary will cost Green Bay $20.2 million.