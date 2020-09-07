Packers sign 14 to initial practice squad

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to general manager Brian Gutekunst during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Packers announced 14 players that were signed to their practice squad on Sunday.

This year the practice squad was expanded to a maximum of 16 players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves the Packers with two spots open on the practice squad.

There is also no restriction for time served on NFL rosters for players, allowing veterans to be placed on the practice squad in 2020.

Below is the Packers initial practice squad:

  • LB Krys Barnes
  • WR Reggie Begelton
  • LB Tipa Galeai
  • C Jake Hanson
  • G Zack Johnson
  • T/G Alex Light
  • TE John Lovett
  • DL Willington Previlon
  • LB Greg Roberts
  • CB Stanford Samuels
  • DL Delontae Scott
  • WR Darrius Shepherd
  • S Henry Black
  • RB Damarea Crockett

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today