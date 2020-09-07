Packers sign 14 to initial practice squad

(WFRV) – The Packers announced 14 players that were signed to their practice squad on Sunday.
This year the practice squad was expanded to a maximum of 16 players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves the Packers with two spots open on the practice squad.
There is also no restriction for time served on NFL rosters for players, allowing veterans to be placed on the practice squad in 2020.
Below is the Packers initial practice squad:
- LB Krys Barnes
- WR Reggie Begelton
- LB Tipa Galeai
- C Jake Hanson
- G Zack Johnson
- T/G Alex Light
- TE John Lovett
- DL Willington Previlon
- LB Greg Roberts
- CB Stanford Samuels
- DL Delontae Scott
- WR Darrius Shepherd
- S Henry Black
- RB Damarea Crockett
