Packers sign 14 to initial practice squad

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to general manager Brian Gutekunst during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Packers announced 14 players that were signed to their practice squad on Sunday.

This year the practice squad was expanded to a maximum of 16 players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves the Packers with two spots open on the practice squad.

There is also no restriction for time served on NFL rosters for players, allowing veterans to be placed on the practice squad in 2020.

Below is the Packers initial practice squad: