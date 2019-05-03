Packers sign draft picks, rookie free agents

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 22: Rashan Gary of the Michigan Wolverines rushes the quarterback behind the block of Brenden Jaimes #76 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Michigan won the game 56-10. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 22: Rashan Gary of the Michigan Wolverines rushes the quarterback behind the block of Brenden Jaimes #76 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Michigan won the game 56-10. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - This weekend is the first time for the newest additions to the green and gold to hit the field. Prior to those draft picks even putting on a helmet, the Packers have already done a lot of work to get much of the draft class under contract.

Six out of the eight players picked in last week's NFL Draft have already agreed to their rookie deals. That includes first rounders LB Rashan Gary and S Darnell Savage Jr.

According to a report by ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers signed both Gary and Savage to four year deals with an option. A 17th overall pick Gary signed for $15.8 million, and Savage's deal is for $12.5 million.

All of their picks from day three of the draft are also under contract now: DL Kingsley Keke, CB Ka'dar Hollman, RB Dexter Williams, and LB Ty Summers.

That leaves just second rounder OL Elgton Jenkins and TE Jace Sternberger as the last draft picks to be signed.

Green Bay also rounded out their undrafted free agent class as well by announcing 11 rookies that signed with the team.

Curtis Bolton (LB, Oklahoma)

Matthew Eaton (WR, Iowa State)

Kabion Ento (CB, Colorado)

Javien Hamilton (CB, Ole Miss)

Davis Koppenhaver (TE, Duke)

Yosh Nijman (T, Virginia Tech)

Randy Ramsey (LB, Arkansas)

Greg Roberts (LB, Baylor)

Nydair Rouse (CB, West Chester)

Manny Wilkins (QB, Arizona State)

Larry Williams (G, Oklahoma State)

