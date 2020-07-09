Packers sign fifth round pick LB Kamal Martin

Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (21) tackles Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

(WFRV) – Just two draft picks remain unsigned after fifth round linebacker Kamal Martin signed on the bottom line of his rookie deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Martin was drafted by the Packers back in May out of Minnesota. The 6’3″ 240 pound linebacker started his last three years with the Gophers, but missed five games due to a knee injury in 2019.

In 45 games with Minnesota, Martin racked up 177 tackles, 3.5 sacks, forced four fumbles and had four interceptions..

Martin was picked in part to help bolster the Packers linebacker position, which saw Blake Martinez (New York Giants) and B.J. Goodson (Cleveland Browns) leave in free agency this offseason.

The only two draft picks that remain unsigned are third round tight end Josiah Deguara (Cincinnati), and sixth round center Jake Hanson (Oregon).

