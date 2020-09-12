Packers sign LB Barnes to roster, elevate Galeai & Lovett for gameday

(WFRV) – The Packers made a couple roster moves ahead of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebacker Krys Barnes was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on the eve of the Packers first game. Meanwhile, Green Bay also elevated linebacker Tipa Galeai and tight end/fullback John Lovett from the practice squad.

Teams are allowed to elevate two players from the practice squad ahead of each game this year due to the pandemic. Players with less than four years of NFL experience can be elevated twice before being subject to waivers in order to be placed back on the practice squad.

The Packers and Vikings kick off their season at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.