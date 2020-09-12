Packers sign LB Barnes to roster, elevate Galeai & Lovett for gameday

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Krys Barnes runs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Packers made a couple roster moves ahead of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebacker Krys Barnes was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on the eve of the Packers first game. Meanwhile, Green Bay also elevated linebacker Tipa Galeai and tight end/fullback John Lovett from the practice squad.

Teams are allowed to elevate two players from the practice squad ahead of each game this year due to the pandemic. Players with less than four years of NFL experience can be elevated twice before being subject to waivers in order to be placed back on the practice squad.

The Packers and Vikings kick off their season at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere brings usual high standards, new coach into 2020

7-on-7 football kicks off in Green Bay

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game