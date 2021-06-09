Packers sign LB De’Vondre Campbell and release running back Mike Weber

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 29: De’Vondre Campbell #59 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after sacking Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have added some depth into their linebackers.

They have signed De’Vondre Campbell, a sixth-year player out of the University of Minnesota. He was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the Falcons and last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Campbell has played 75 games with 70 starts, recording 462 tackles – 303 of those solo, 24 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 13 QB hits and 3 interceptions.

He will wear number 59.

The Packers have also announced the release of running back Mike Weber.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3