Packers sign LB De’Vondre Campbell and release running back Mike Weber

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 29: De’Vondre Campbell #59 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after sacking Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have added some depth into their linebackers.

They have signed De’Vondre Campbell, a sixth-year player out of the University of Minnesota. He was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the Falcons and last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Campbell has played 75 games with 70 starts, recording 462 tackles – 303 of those solo, 24 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 13 QB hits and 3 interceptions.

He will wear number 59.

The Packers have also announced the release of running back Mike Weber.