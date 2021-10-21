Packers sign linebacker Whitney Mercilus

Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus (59) reacts to the snap against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As the injuries keep piling up for the Green Bay Packers, the front office continues to make moves in order to keep the team’s win streak alive. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday morning that the Packers have signed linebacker Whitney Mercilus.

Mercilus was released by the Houston Texans earlier this week. He was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Mercilus finished his career with the Texans ranked No. 2 in sacks with 57 and as the team’s all time post season sack leader with 7. That statistic also ranks No. 2 in the NFL since 2015.

Mercilus has three sacks in six games so far in the 2021 season. He will wear No. 50 for the Packers