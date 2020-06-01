Packers sign pair of draft picks

(WFRV) – The Packers announced the signing of two draft picks on Monday, sixth rounder Simon Stepaniak and seventh rounder Vernon Scott.
Scott, a safety out of TCU, tweeted out that he signed his rookie contract over the weekend. Following fellow seventh rounder and pass rusher Jonathan Garvin, who signed his rookie deal last week.
Scott racked up 44 tackles with an interception and seven passes defensed in his final year with TCU.
The Packers continued moving up the draft board on Monday when they announced the signing of guard Simon Stepaniak out of Indiana. The 6’4″ 318 guard was one of three offensive lineman picked in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Packers.
Green Bay now six of their nine draft picks that remain unsigned.