GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have signed a former Houston Texan that brings a special plus one with him to Titletown.

Safety Jonathan Owens inked a contract with the Green & Gold, all while bringing legendary USA gymnastics star Simone Biles with him.

Owens and Biles recently got married in April and now will have a future in Green Bay while Owens shows out for the Packers.

“GO PACK GO,” tweeted Biles on her Twitter account with photos of her and Owens at the legendary Lambeau Field.

Owens, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing out of Missouri Western State. He’s played in 31 games and made 19 starts over four seasons. Owens has 1,150 career snaps on defense and 283 on special teams.

In Green Bay, Owens will get a chance to compete to start at safety, where the Packers lack starting-caliber talent entering 2023.

The position now features Owens, Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Innis Gaines, Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt, James Wiggins, and rookies Anthony Johnson Jr. and Benny Sapp.