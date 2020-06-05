Packers sign sixth round pick Runyan

Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – The Packers continue to chip away at signing this year’s draft class by climbing up the draft board. This time it’s sixth round offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr.

Runyan’s agent tweeted on Friday afternoon the Packers had signed the 6’4″ 307 pound guard, and the team made an official announcement a while later.

Congrats to client Jon Runyan Jr. on signing his deal with the @Packers today! — Ken Sarnoff (@KenSarnoff) June 5, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Runyan signed a standard four year rookie deal with Green Bay.

Runyan was one of three offensive lineman drafted in the sixth round by the Packers this year. The NFL legacy made 26 starts while at Michigan, and was a two time All-Big Ten honorree.

Runyan is the fourth draft pick signed, leaving five more left unsigned.