Packers sign sixth round pick Runyan

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – The Packers continue to chip away at signing this year’s draft class by climbing up the draft board. This time it’s sixth round offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr.

Runyan’s agent tweeted on Friday afternoon the Packers had signed the 6’4″ 307 pound guard, and the team made an official announcement a while later.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Runyan signed a standard four year rookie deal with Green Bay.

Runyan was one of three offensive lineman drafted in the sixth round by the Packers this year. The NFL legacy made 26 starts while at Michigan, and was a two time All-Big Ten honorree.

Runyan is the fourth draft pick signed, leaving five more left unsigned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"