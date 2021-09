GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced a few roster moves on Tuesday.



Green Bay signed tight end Tyler Davis from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. Davis is second-year player out of Georgia Tech and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-4, 252 pound, will wear number 84 for the Packers.

The Packers also place defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on the COVID-19 reserve list.