Packers sign top rookies Jordan Love and A.J. Dillon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The ink is drying on the contracts but quarterback Jordan Love and running back A.J. Dillon are officially Packers.

The first and second round draft picks of the Green and Gold signed their rookie contracts Wednesday afternoon.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers traded up to get Love, sending their fourth-round pick (No. 136 overall) to Miami to move up four spots, enabling them to grab the Utah State quarterback at No. 26, opposed to No. 30.

Love was a standout in his 2018 season, throwing for a casual 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Second round draft pick A.J. Dillon is a junior entrant, but was dominant for Boston College in the ACC, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Eagles.