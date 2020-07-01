Packers sign top rookies Jordan Love and A.J. Dillon

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The ink is drying on the contracts but quarterback Jordan Love and running back A.J. Dillon are officially Packers.

The first and second round draft picks of the Green and Gold signed their rookie contracts Wednesday afternoon.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers traded up to get Love, sending their fourth-round pick (No. 136 overall) to Miami to move up four spots, enabling them to grab the Utah State quarterback at No. 26, opposed to No. 30.

Love was a standout in his 2018 season, throwing for a casual 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Second round draft pick A.J. Dillon is a junior entrant, but was dominant for Boston College in the ACC, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Eagles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love foot agility workout drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love foot agility workout drill"

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"