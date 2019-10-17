Packers sign veteran WR Ryan Grant, release RB Tra Carson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Ryan Grant #19 of the Oakland Raiders carries the football enroute to scoring a 13 yard touchdown past against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers signed WR Ryan Grant, released RB Tra Carson, signed RB Damarea Crockett and CB Tremon Smith to the practice squad and released TE Ethan Wolf from the practice squad.

Grant, a 6-foot, 194-pound sixth-year player, was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Tulane University. He played for Washington for four seasons (2014-17) before spending the 2018 season with the Indianapolis Colts and the first three weeks of this season with the Oakland Raiders. For his career, Grant has appeared in 80 games with 26 starts, registering 123 receptions for 1,333 yards (10.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns. From 2017-18, he started 17 of the 30 games he played and registered 80 receptions for 907 yards (11.3 avg.) with five TDs. Grant will wear No. 11 for the Packers.

Crockett, a 5-foot-11, 224-pound rookie out of the University of Missouri, originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 10. He was released by the Texans following the preseason and spent the first six weeks of the season on the practice squad of the Oakland Raiders. Crockett played three seasons at Missouri (2016-18), appearing in 29 games and recording 2,252 rushing yards (5.9 avg.) and 19 rushing TDs. He will wear No. 34 for the Packers.

Smith, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound second-year player out of Central Arkansas, rejoins the Packers. He was claimed off waivers by Green Bay from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 17 and played in three games for the Packers. He was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (No. 196 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played cornerback, appearing in 14 games with one start during the regular season and playing in both postseason contests. During the regular season, Smith returned 33 kicks for 886 yards (26.8 avg.), including a career-long 97-yard return at New England in Week 6. His 26.8-yard average per kickoff return ranked No. 4 in the NFL in 2018 among qualifiers. This past training camp, he moved to running back before being moved back to defense. Smith appeared in one game for the Chiefs this season. He will wear No. 27 for the Packers.