GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hours after the ball dropped on a new calendar year, the Green & Gold dropped the hammer on their heated rivals.

With the season on the line and the NFC North champions rolling into Green Bay, the Packers put together their most complete performance of the 2022-23 campaign, routing Minnesota 41-17 and giving themselves a chance to earn the final NFC Wild Card spot with a win over Detroit next weekend.

By virtue of the Washington Commanders’ home loss to the Browns, the Packers now control their own playoff destiny, meaning next weekend’s home game is a true win-and-get-in scenario.

The 41 points marked the largest total of the season for the Green & Gold, scoring in all three phases in a historic effort at Lambeau Field.

After the game started with a near-disaster, the Packers turned things around in the first quarter by achieving a feat that hadn’t been accomplished in 55 years.

The Packers and Vikings traded three-and-outs to open the game, but on Green Bay’s first punt, Josh Metellus got a hand on the kick and the Vikings recovered the blocked punt at the Packers’ two-yard line.

The ensuing sequence would define the day for the Green & Gold.

Backed up against the wall, Green Bay’s defense stood tall for three straight plays, limiting Minnesota to a 21-yard field goal.

With that boost of momentum, star return man Keisean Nixon sent the home crowd into a frenzy on the ensuing kickoff, returning it 105 yards for the first Packers kick return touchdown of the season, and Nixon’s first career Lambeau Leap.

Later in the first quarter, the Vikings put together a solid drive into Packers territory, Green Bay’s defense stood up again. With Minnesota facing fourth down, Rasul Douglas batted Kirk Cousins’ pass away from his intended receiver and into the air. Former first round pick Darnell Savage hauled it in, and the speedster raced 75 yards for the pick six to put the Packers on top 14-3.

The kick return touchdown and interception return touchdown in the first quarter marked the first time the Packers had accomplished both feats in the same game since 1967.

Green Bay’s second quarter effort underscored what would become the Packers’ day on New Year’s Day.

Mason Crosby’s short field goal pushed the lead to 17-3, and a second interception of Cousins – this one by Adrian Amos – set up another scoring drive for the Pack.

A quick three-minute march gave the offense its first opportunity to put points on the board. On a cleverly-disguised route that saw Robert Tonyan Jr. break off a check down look and leak wide open to the corner pylon, Aaron Rodgers hit his veteran tight end in the painted grass, extending the advantage the 24-3 before the half.

Green Bay got one more stop before the break, forcing Greg Joseph’s second missed field goal of the half and giving the ball back to the offense with 36 seconds left.

In a moment of pure momentum, Crosby’s 56-yard field goal at the halftime horn bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights, giving Green Bay its largest lead of the season at 27-3 headed into the locker room.

Looking to sustain momentum from a big first half, the Pack defense continued to hold strong in the third quarter, keeping the Vikings off the scoreboard and getting a strip sack from Kenny Clark.

The Packers then strung together their longest drive of the game, chewing up more than seven minutes off the clock on 14 plays and extending the lead to 34-3 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Rodgers added a rushing touchdown on a later scoring drive, putting the cherry on top of a massive blowout and the Packers’ largest point total of the season.

Among several feather-in-the-cap moments for Green Bay’s defense, including four forced turnovers, perhaps the biggest was holding one of the NFL’s best skill position players completely in check.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had just one catch for 15 yards, failing to replicate his season-opening performance that saw him haul in nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers.

Thursday, Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander called that performance a “fluke.” He backed up that heavy-handed statement on Sunday.

On one first half pass breakup, Alexander mocked Jefferson’s patented “griddy” dance, setting the stage for a day on which the NFL’s highest-paid corner blanketed the league’s leading receiver. Jefferson’s output on the day was his lowest receiving total since Week 1 against the Packers in the 2020 season, the first game of his rookie year.

Despite the Vikings’ record standing at 12-4, they continue to wear one of the most peculiar statistical anomalies in NFL history – a negative-19 point differential for the season, by virtue of their 11-0 record in one-score games.

There was no late magic in store for Minnesota Sunday. The Packers dominated almost wire-to-wire, setting themselves up to finish an improbable run and clinch a playoff berth against the Lions next weekend.

The NFL is set to announce a date and time for the Packers-Lions game later this weekend. A win would secure the Packers’ playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season, and their first postseason appearance as the final Wild Card team since their Super Bowl championship run in 2010.