Packers smother Vikings 37-10, capture NFC’s top seed

Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second year in a row, the NFC playoffs will go through Lambeau Field.

Only this time, it’ll be a packed house in January at the Frozen Tundra.

The Packers knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 to claim the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. By virtue of the win coupled with the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals Sunday afternoon, Green Bay has locked up the elusive first round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The win also knocked the Vikings out of playoff contention.

Despite a stagnant start to the first half and leading 3-0 as the second quarter began, it was the Packers defense that provided the spark in the first half, with a turnover on downs and then forcing Minnesota into four straight three-and-outs.

After an 0-for-3 start on trips to the red zone, the Pack finally cashed in from 20 yards out. Aaron Rodgers avoided pressure off the edge and lofted a ball to Allen Lazard in the end zone, who made the perfect adjustment to come back for the ball. Green Bay would extend its lead to 20-0 on Rodgers’ 68th career touchdown connection Davante Adams.

Rodgers added to his growing resume by becoming the 10th quarterback in NFL history to pass for 55,000 yards. He also has the most touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings than any other quarterback in NFL history with 55. Brett Favre had 54.

This ball from Aaron Rodgers with a hand in his face is ridiculous. The adjustment from Allen Lazard was artful.



The #Packers have a 13-0 lead with 4:11 until half. pic.twitter.com/G48GdINuSY — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) January 3, 2022

Adams made some milestones of his own, becoming the fourth receiver in Packers history to reach 8,000 yards. With 600 catches and 70 touchdown receptions in his first eight seasons, he joins Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald as the only wide receivers in NFL history to achieve such marks.

Adams set a career high for single season receiving yards with 1,411, reaching the mark in the first half.

After halftime, the Packers stepped on the gas with a 20-3 lead. It took Green Bay just seven snaps to drive 37 yards and take a 27-3 lead, punching it in on a five-yard run by A.J. Dillon.

Minnesota responded with a touchdown as the third quarter expired, but the Green and Gold had one more knockout blow, plunging the dagger with another Dillon hammer from seven yards out and extending the lead to 37-10. The result was window dressing for the final 8:41.

This is the first time the #Packers have had two running backs go over 1,000 total yards in the same season. Last time was 1980.



They are the perfect 1-2 punch https://t.co/VjAhqxlMIU — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) January 3, 2022

With the win, the Packers became the first team in NFL history with three consecutive 13-win seasons.

Green Bay will close the regular season in Detroit next Sunday before the playoff bye week. The Packers will return home the weekend of January 22-23 for the NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.