Packers’ “Snacks” Harrison practices, could play as soon as Sunday against Bears

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit. The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The Lions announced the move Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski. File)

(WFRV) – The newest member of the green and gold, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, wasted little time getting on the practice field, and could be available as soon as Sunday against the Bears.

Green Bay claimed the defensive tackle off waivers from the Seahawks on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later Harrison was in the building, and on the field with the Packers as they prepared for this week’s trip to Chicago.

“Yeah, hopefully he can get acclimated quickly. He seems like, ad from what we’ve heard, he’s a really intelligent guy. Obviously he’s got a lot of experience. That usually expedites the learning curve for these guys. You know, I think he can give us a lot in terms of playing the nose. He’s a really good run defender and he has been for a really long time,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur didn’t rule out the possibility that Harrison could contribute in week 17. Citing Harrison as a veteran, LaFleur said it depends more on how fast they can get Snacks up to speed with Mike Pettine’s defense.

Harrison visited the Packers before signing with the Seahawks back in November. In six games with Seattle, Harrison racked up a total of nine tackles, but his best game was in week 14 against the Jets when he contributed on six tackles.

Harrison was able to get to Green Bay, and go pretty much onto the practice field because he was already in the COVID-19 testing program of another NFL team. That’s opposed to the six days the Packers had to wait for Tavon Austin to get on the field after he was signed, because Austin was not part of another team’s testing program at the time.

Trending in the right direction

On Thursday, Packers had three key players on the practice field. Jamaal Williams was participating during the portion of practice open to the media after missing last week’s game against Tennessee due to a quad injury. He was later listed as limited on the Packers injury report.

#Packers T David Bakhtiari was added to the injury report with a knee and listed as limited. T Rick Wagner returned to practice as limited. Get the whole injury report here: pic.twitter.com/CPTJqm9c6P — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) December 31, 2020

Tackle Rick Wagner was upgraded to a limited participant in practice Thursday. Wagner left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury, and was listed as “did not practice” on Wednesday’s estimated injury report.

Also trending in the right direction is second year tight end Jace Sternberger. LaFleur said on Wednesday Sternberger was close to coming out of the concussion protocol. Sternberger was on the field during portion of practice open to the media on Thursday as well, and had missed the last three games due to that concussion.