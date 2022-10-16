GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If the struggles in recent weeks were warning signs, consider the current situation worthy of “red alert.”

The New York Jets (4-2) blew out the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, running away with a 27-10 victory to hand the Green & Gold their first home loss in 15 games.

It marks the first time in the Matt LaFleur era that the Packers (3-3) have lost back-to-back regular season games.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 247 yards, but took four sacks, fumbled twice, and looked completely out of sorts with a right thumb injury suffered on the final play of last week’s loss to the New York Giants in London.

The offense was disjointed from the start in the Packers’ lone scheduled noon home game of the season. Green Bay’s first drive featured a second down incompletion and a near-disaster on third down, with Rodgers’ low throw to Robert Tonyan being intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Sauce Gardner.

After review, officials ruled the ball hit the grass before it bounced up into Gardner’s hands, overruling the interception but finishing a three-and-out opening drive for the Green and Gold.

The first series would begin a mess of an offensive half for Green Bay, despite the defense and special teams giving the Packers some strong starting field positions. After three consecutive punts, the Pack drove into field goal range only for the Jets to block Mason Crosby’s first field goal attempt.

On the ensuing drive, special teams gave Green Bay a chance – Eric Wilson’s blocked punt gave the offense field position in plus territory. But the Packers lost eight yards on the next drive, punctuated by another sack that knocked the offense out of field goal range.

The defense forced yet another punt, but Rodgers fumbled a handoff exchange with AJ Dillon to set the Jets up in plus territory. Greg Zuerlein put the first points on the board with a short field goal to make it 3-0.

Rodgers and the Packers drove back into Jets territory, but on fourth and two, the reigning MVP launched a vertical pass beyond the outstretched arms of Romeo Doubs, falling incomplete.

The Jets missed a 53-yard field goal late in the second quarter, giving the Packers 31 seconds to drive into field goal range for a chance to tie it before half. Mason Crosby split the uprights with a 27-yard field goal as time expired to send the teams into the locker room in a 3-3 deadlock.

At the start of the third quarter, the Pack defense came out strong again, forcing an opening three-and-out.

But another lifeless possession gave the ball back to the Jets, where the visitors finally strung a drive together on a four-play, 74-yard march that ended with a Braxton Berrios score on a jet sweep.

On the ensuing drive, New York special teamer Michael Clemons blocked a punt and Will Parks returned it for a touchdown, giving the Jets a 17-3 lead and officially putting the Packers on red alert.

Green Bay responded with its only touchdown drive of the day, capped by Rodgers hitting Allen Lazard for a 25-yard score to cut the deficit to 17-10.

But with the game on the line, the defense faltered – New York marched 66 yards on five plays, breaking a long Breece Hall touchdown to retake a two-score lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Packers never recovered, failing to convert on fourth and 14 from the New York 37-yard line before the Jets marched off the clock and kicked a game-sealing short field goal.

Green Bay has lost back-to-back games as more than a touchdown favorite, marking the two biggest upsets of the NFL season so far.

The Pack now will play three straight road games, starting next week at Washington, before returning home to face the Cowboys on November 13.