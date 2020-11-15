Packers squeak out a close win over Jacksonville, 24-20

(WFRV) – It wasn’t pretty, but it will count.

On paper Sunday’s Packers match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed like it should be a walk in the park. Nothing is that easy in the NFL though.

Green Bay’s offense was slow to get started on Sunday, and was shutout in a quarter for just the fifth time this year. Rodgers and company did redeem themselves quickly in the second quarter, though.

On a deep ball along the near sideline Rodgers was able to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and the Packers speedster took care of the rest. Even using a referee as a blocker, Valdes-Scantling was able to out-run the Jags to the endzone for a 78-yard touchdown.

The Packers longest score of the season gave them a 7-3 lead, but it was short-lived.

Jacksonville’s offense didn’t do all that much on Sunday. Instead the Jaguars were able to take advantage of turnovers and miscues. The first as Keelan Cole Sr. returned a JK Scott punt 91 yards for a touchdown, complete with nice juke move on the Packers punter, to give Jacksonville a 10-7 lead.

Turnovers swung the momentum of the game in the second and third quarter. An Adrian Amos interception helped set up a five yard touchdown run by Aaron Rodgers to give Green Bay a 17-10 lead heading to halftime.

In the second half a fumble by Davante Adams, and interception by Rodgers helped Jacksonville go in front. In all the Jaguars were able to turn two turnovers into ten points, and held a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Adams spent time on the sidelines with what was announced as an ankle injury, and even went into the blue tent in the sidelines to be looked at by trainers. The Packers star wide out would return though, and deliver in one of the biggest spots of the afternoon.

With just over nine minutes remaining Rodgers put the ball where only his receiver could get it, and Adams skied for the touchdown grab. That put Green Bay in front 24-20 at the time, and the Packers defense would hold from there.