Packers start hot, hold on late for 24-16 win over Carolina

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers talks to Teddy Bridgewater after an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – A hot start in the first half helped the Green Bay Packers pick up a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Green Bay found the endzone on each of their first three drives of the game. That includes a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Robert Tonyan to get Green Bay on the board in the first quarter.

It was Rodgers 40th touchdown pass of the season, and a historic one as well. Rodgers became the first player in NFL history with three seasons with forty or more touchdown passes. The last two coming in 2011 and 2016.

The Packers started to pound the rock from there. Running back Aaron Jones crossed the 100 yard plateau in the first half, and scored Green Bay’s third touchdown of the night to make it a 21-3 game.

That would be about it for the Green Bay offense on Saturday.

Carolina was able to claw back in the game as their defense came up with stop after stop to force Green Bay to punt on five straight drives.

Green Bay was able to get back into Panthers territory in the fourth quarter, but Aaron Rodgers was dropped on a sack that nearly knocked Green Bay out of field goal range. Mason Crosby was clutch, as he has been all season, and split the uprights from 51 yards out.

Carolina was able to put together another long drive, and head coach Matt Rhule decided to kick a field goal with 2:04 on first down. Then kicking away to the Packers to put the game in the hands of his defense.

They were able to come up with another stop, but the pressure from Kingsley Keke on Teddy Bridgwater helped draw a pivotal grounding call. That not only cost the Panthers yardagae, but also precious time on that final drive.

Bridgewater’s final pass on fourth down sailed out of bounds a few plays later, and the Packers held on for a 24-16 win over Carolina.