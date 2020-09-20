Packers stay inside locker room for anthem, again

An end racism logo is painted on the field at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – For the second straight week the Packers stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem, but this time at an empty Lambeau Field.

Lions have returned to the field. #Packers have not. Just over 5 minutes til kickoff. — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) September 20, 2020

The act of staying inside the locker room during the anthem is a protest against social injustice. Detroit on the other hand had players that ran back into their locker room, while others stayed on the field to either stand or kneel during the anthem.

Some of the Lions ran back into the locker room when the national anthem began playing. Some are on the goal line, standing or kneeling. The #Packers remain in their locker room. — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) September 20, 2020

Last week the Packers also stayed inside the locker room for the anthem ahead of the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.