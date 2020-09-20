Packers stay inside locker room for anthem, again

(WFRV) – For the second straight week the Packers stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem, but this time at an empty Lambeau Field.
The act of staying inside the locker room during the anthem is a protest against social injustice. Detroit on the other hand had players that ran back into their locker room, while others stayed on the field to either stand or kneel during the anthem.
Last week the Packers also stayed inside the locker room for the anthem ahead of the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
