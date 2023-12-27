GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have placed star cornerback Jaire Alexander on the reserve/suspended list for one game following a ‘mistake’ during the pregame coin toss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

According to a release from the Packers, Alexander was placed on the suspended list due to conduct detrimental to the team.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Wednesday with the following statement:

The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” said Gutekunst. “As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future. Brian Gutekunst

Before kickoff, the Packers had captains Aaron Jones, Quay Walker, and Eric Wilson out for the coin toss. However, Alexander joined the captains and reportedly made the required decisions for the group.

Alexander confirmed after the game that he wasn’t supposed to be out there for the coin toss.

After winning the coin toss by selecting tails, Alexander reportedly told the official, “We’ll kick.” The correct option for a team that won the coin toss is to either choose to receive or defer to the opposing team.

‘Defer’ means that the selection is deferring the team’s choice to the second half. If the officials didn’t clarify Alexander’s choice to ‘kick,’ then it would’ve been possible that the Panthers would have gotten the ball to start both the first and second half of the ballgame.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur was quoted after the game as saying it was a ‘big mistake.’

Alexander will miss the Packers’ Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings but will be eligible to return for the last game of the 2023 regular season against the Chicago Bears.