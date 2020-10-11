Packers TE Tonyan emerges as one of season’s big surprises

Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception with Malik Taylor (86) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan may get to have his annual offseason training sessions with San Francisco’s George Kittle a little earlier than usual.

The two tight ends could be working out together at the Pro Bowl if Tonyan maintains his early-season pace.

Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Tonyan has scored in each of his last three games and has five touchdown catches to rank second to Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans in that category.

He’s a major reason why the Packers are unbeaten as they enjoy their off week.

