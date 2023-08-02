GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Packers Training Camp underway, many fans are looking to make a splash on tickets for the upcoming season, and the good news is that prices have gone down since mid-May.

Ticket prices since May 19 continue to go down, making it more affordable for families to attend a game at Lambeau Field for the 2023-24 season.

According to SeatGeek.com, the home opener against the New Orleans Saints and the October 29 game against the Minnesota Vikings are the most expensive games to attend this year.

Both cost right around $225 for two tickets and four tickets. This is still a significant price decrease compared to May 19.

GAME 2 Tickets (May 19) 2 Tickets (August 2) +/- 4 Tickets (May 19) 4 Tickets (August 2) +/- Sept. 24 vs. Saints $276 $224 $-52 $284 $224 $-60 Sept. 28 vs. Lions $217 $197 $-20 $223 $212 $-11 Oct. 29 vs. Vikings $300 $220 $-80 $311 $227 $-84 Nov. 5 vs. Rams $173 $142 $-31 $171 $150 $-21 Nov. 19 vs. Chargers $234 $177 $-57 $240 $179 $-61 Dec. 3 vs. Chiefs $269 $174 $-95 $298 $193 $-105 Dec. 17 vs. Buccaneers $140 $96 $-44 $145 $101 $-44 TBD vs. Bears $198 $150 $-48 $223 $162 $-61 Average $225.87 $172.50 $-53.37 $236.87 $181.00 $-55.87 All prices are taken from SeatGeek.com and include fees.

On the flip side, the most affordable game remains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 17, with prices hovering near the $100 mark.

In May, the average for two tickets was $225.87, and the average for four tickets was $236.87. Now, the average for two tickets is $172.50, and the average for four tickets is $181.00.

This means you save around $55 per ticket, giving families more budget to spend on other things to enhance the Lambeau Field experience.

For more information on Green Bay Packers tickets, visit SeatGeek’s website here.