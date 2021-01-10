Packers to host Rams in divisional round on Saturday afternoon

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Wild Card Weekend is about in the books, and the Packers can start looking forward to their next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

The league officially announced the game times for the divisional round after New Oreleans’ win over Chicago. Thus, solidifying the Packers match-up against Los Angeles.

Here’s the full divisional round schedule:

  • Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (3:35 PM Central – Saturday) – FOX
  • Baltimore or Pittsburgh at Buffalo Bills (7:15 PM Central – Saturday) – NBC
  • Baltimore or Cleveland at Kansas City (3:05 PM Central – Sunday) – CBS
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (5:40 PM Central – Sunday) – FOX

Green Bay will now host the Rams next Saturday at 3:35 p.m. local time with the game set to be televised on Fox.

