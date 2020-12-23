GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers to invite frontline workers to Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green By Packers have announced another show of community appreciation to frontline workers Sunday.

The team will once again host frontline workers – including healthcare professionals from Bellin Health and other healthcare systems in the area as well as first responders at Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

There will be about 450 fans and their household families sitting in socially distanced pods inside Lambeau Field.

Due to the ongoing high infection rates, the Packers continue its approach by not allowing more fans inside.

They continue to discuss possibilities for future home playoff games.

