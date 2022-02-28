(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be traveling across the pond to play their first-ever game in London during the 2022 regular season.

The Green Bay Packers announced that they will be making their international debut during the 2022 season. They will be the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007.

There was no information on who the opponent will be. The NFL did say that the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars were three teams announced to play in London.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said.

The Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Munich. The Packers did play a preseason game in Tokyo back in 1998, but this will be their first regular-season game that is played internationally.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.