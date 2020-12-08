Packers to only allow employees and household families at Lambeau for remainder of 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announced on Tuesday they will only allow employees of the team and their household families to attend home games for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

No decision has been made about home playoff dates, and that will be determined at a later time.

The Packers have hosted around 500 employees and their families at the last two home games.

The Packers play at home in Lambeau on December 19 against the Carolina Panthers.