GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NFL announced on Monday that the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at 7:20 CST on Sunday, January 8, at Lambeau Field.

The game will be broadcasted on NBC and will be available on the Packers Radio Network. More information about additional gameday entertainment and fan activities will be announced in the coming days.

The Packers must win the game to earn the NFC’s No. 7 seed for the playoffs. The Lions’ playoff fate hinges on this game and the result of the Rams-Seahawks game earlier Sunday.

If the Seahawks win, the Lions will be eliminated before the kickoff at Lambeau Field, and Seattle would earn the last playoff spot if Detroit beats Green Bay.

If the Seahawks lose, the Packers-Lions game becomes a de facto playoff game, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed and the loser’s season ending.