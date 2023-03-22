GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Check your mail! Select Brown County residents will be getting a bill in the mail, as the Green Bay Packers are sending out invoices this week.

According to the Green Bay Packers, the team is mailing invoices to Brown County residents that were chosen to buy tickets to a 2023 home game. The team says that invoices would be mailed out this week, and will reflect regular-season pricing.

Each ticket is priced at $129 and payments are due by April 14. Those who pay for the tickets will be notified by mid-June of which game tickets they will get.

The tickers are only available as mobile tickets, which must be accessed on the ticket holders’ smartphones.

There could be a second drawing if all available tickets are not purchased. A second round of invoices would then be sent out to the additional selected residents.

Through the Brown County Ticket Drawing program, 2,500 tickets are made available for each home game to Brown County residents. This program has reportedly been in place since 2003.

Fans can visit the Packers website to sign up. Each drawing is held in March and randomly selects residents for one home game (either preseason or regular season). Those selected for a preseason game will get a refund of the $64 difference in prices.