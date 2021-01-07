Packers to welcome season ticket holders to divisional playoff game

FILE – A few fans watch in Lambeau Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. The eight teams hosting NFL playoff games this month are more than happy to be staying home with all of comfort it brings, but the actual advantage of playing there all but disappeared during this pandemic season of mostly empty stadiums. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be quite a few fans at Lambeau Field for the divisional playoff game.

The Packers announced in a press release they will allow season ticket holders in addition to invited frontline healthcare workers to attend the NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Season ticket holders who opted in this summer for the chance to purchase tickets will receive on-sale information this week via email. Approximately 6,000 tickets will be available for purchase. Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium.

Tickets will go on sale online through Ticketmaster only Tuesday, Jan 12 after the date and time of the Divisional matchup is announced by the NFL. No tickets will be for sale through the Packers ticket office.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”

The protocols used at Lambeau Field include requiring attendees to remain within their socially distanced “pod” of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages. Other protocols include the use of mobile tickets as the method of entry, enhanced cleaning measures in the stadium, hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse, cashless concession locations and required face coverings. Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots also will be prohibited for playoff games.