GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – During Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur’s afternoon meeting with the media on Sunday, he confirmed that Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson, and Elgton Jenkins will all come off the physically unable to perform list and return to practice.

As the three key players for the Packers return from their injuries, the team will slowly work them into the mix of things. All three will be participating in walk-throughs, no team drills just yet.

With so much uncertainty in, both, the offensive line group and tight end position for the Packers – getting players like Tonyan and Jenkins surely bolster those position groups.

There’s still no word on David Bakhtiari just yet when he will return to the practice field.