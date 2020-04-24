Packers trade up, pick QB Jordan Love in the first round

There was plenty of talk in the lead up to the draft about when is the time to bring in a possible successor to Aaron Rodgers. On Thursday night general manager Brian Gutekunst made a move that may have made that a reality.
Late in the first round Gutekunst moved up four picks to number 26 in a trade with the Dolphins and picked quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State.
Love turned a lot of heads during the draft process despite a relatively down final year in college statistically. As a junior Love threw 20 touchdowns, but with 17 interceptions. His total yardage remained somewhat steady when comparing his final two seasons with Utah State.
Love has a lot of upside in terms of his physical abilities. At 6’4″ and 224 pounds, Love has a lot of arms strength, and mobility. Some draft experts said that Love’s best fit could be with a team that has time for him to learn under a veteran.
Just like Rodgers himself, Love will have a chance to grow playing behind one of the best in the league.