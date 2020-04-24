Packers trade up, pick QB Jordan Love in the first round

Closings
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies looks to throw a pass against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

There was plenty of talk in the lead up to the draft about when is the time to bring in a possible successor to Aaron Rodgers. On Thursday night general manager Brian Gutekunst made a move that may have made that a reality.

Late in the first round Gutekunst moved up four picks to number 26 in a trade with the Dolphins and picked quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State.

Love turned a lot of heads during the draft process despite a relatively down final year in college statistically. As a junior Love threw 20 touchdowns, but with 17 interceptions. His total yardage remained somewhat steady when comparing his final two seasons with Utah State.

Love has a lot of upside in terms of his physical abilities. At 6’4″ and 224 pounds, Love has a lot of arms strength, and mobility. Some draft experts said that Love’s best fit could be with a team that has time for him to learn under a veteran.

Just like Rodgers himself, Love will have a chance to grow playing behind one of the best in the league.

