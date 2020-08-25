Packers Training Camp Report: Cranking up the intensity inside Lambeau

(WFRV) – The Packers turned up the intensity for their second practice inside Lambeau Field, and the longest to date in training camp.

“Injury” Report

Za’Darius Smith was on the field for the second straight day, this time in pads. Smith returned to practice on Monday after missing the last four.

Tackle Rick Wagner was out once again, but did do some individual work that doesn’t require use of his right arm. Wagner has been sidelined since the first practice at Lambeau Field on August 20th.

News & Notes

Za’Darius Smith had four one-on-ones against the offensive line on Tuesday, and produced in his first work in the competitive period since returning. Guard Lane Taylor continues to have a solid camp going against the Packers defensive unit.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a nice touchdown to Davante Adams in the red zone period, but missed low to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the next drive. The duo of Rodgers and MVS redeemed themselves in the two minute drill with a nice slant, but the Packers defense was able to come up with a stop on fourth down.

Jordan Love looked good early in the live tackling period late in practice, but a weak throw was picked off by fellow rookie Vernon Scott on his second drive. Scott has quietly put together a nice camp in his first year.

Linebacker Oren Burks ended practice with a pair of nice plays in live tackling. A big TFL against rookie running back AJ Dillon, and nearly had an interception to end the day.

They said it…

Head coach Matt LaFleur on team’s “1-0” approach to camp: “I just think that every day, the guys just kind of come in and hit the reset button, and go to work. We’re trying to implement a bunch of competition. Whether it’s in one on ones, in our meeting rooms, or we’re in 11-on-11 drills. I think they’ve embraced that. They love to compete.”

LaFleur on quarterback Jordan Love having nice touch but yet to show off the arm strength:”That’s one of things I challenged him to do today. I know in that move the ball period we had at the end. He hit Malik Taylor on a nice in-cut, but I told him ‘hey, you can’t play hesitant, you can’t play tentative.’ We tell the quarterbacks indecisive equals ineffective. I know there’s a lot going through his mind right now, but sometimes you’ve just got to shut it off, and let your instincts take over and really go out and rip the ball. That’s kind of the challenge to him right now.”