Packers Training Camp Report: Final practice at Lambeau

(WFRV) – Training camp is coming to a close. With cut-day just under a week away the Packers held one of their longest practices of camp as things wrapped up with a “mock scrimmage” at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“Injury” Report

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, linebacker Oren Burks, and safety Raven Greene sat out Sunday’s padded practice. Burks dropped out of practice the day before.

Also missing from practice on Sunday included: CB Kabion Ento, CB Will Sunderland, LB Randy Ramsey, DE Montravius Adams, and DT Treyvon Hester.

News & Notes

Tackle Billy Turner came off with a trainer at the end of the first drive, but returned to the field later in practice. Meanwhile there was a bit of a scare for the Packers late in practice as Aaron Rodgers went to the ground after getting his feet tangled up with running back Jamaal Williams. Rodgers did return to practice and later threw a touchdown to Allen Lazard in the red zone.

The Packers cranked up the crowd noise at the start of the team periods. In fact it was even a bit loud for the first drive featuring the starters. Head coach Matt LaFleur said after practice they used the same crowd noise from inside the Hutson Center, but it was louder in Lambeau Field and needed to be turned down.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues to have a solid camp. Making some nice grabs Valdes-Scantling was able to help extend drives.

Tim Boyle had a pair of touchdown throws on Sunday afternoon. First to Darrius Shepherd, and the second to Malik Taylor after Josh Jackson tried to jump the route.

Jordan Love ended the practice on a high note. In the final drive the Packers rookie was 5-5, and ended with a nice touchdown pass to Malik Turner in the corner of the endzone.

LaFleur said they will switch to more of a traditional regular season schedule going forward as training camp winds down.

They said it…

Head coach Matt LaFleur on Sunday’s practice: “That’s kind of like what we were shooting for and I think the guys got good work in and they’ve got to realize that two weeks from today, we’re going to be playing our first game, so they’ve got to stack consistent practices on top of each other.”

Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd on taking advantage of team periods during unusual training camp: “I mean it’s going to be our only opportunity to play in a preseason setting before we go to Minnesota, so I think guys are definitely amped up and locked in. It was definitely weird with no fans being there but that’s just going to be what we have to get used to these first two weeks at least at home, so we’ll see how it goes but I think the guys were locked in and took it like a game-like atmosphere today.”